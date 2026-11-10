Not everyone will be cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year. Perhaps it's just the two of you, and it doesn't make sense to cook a giant bird. Maybe you have a new baby, and the thought of hosting is exhausting.

Or maybe you don't feel like spending all day ruining your kitchen and making a huge mess when your guests roll into town.

While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving (including every pizza place and Chinese restaurant I called), Billings has a handful of options to let someone else do the cooking. Avoid a gas station hot dog, and try one of these places instead.

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Perkins

Good old Perkins is open on Thanksgiving Day at both Billings locations. Don't forget to order a slice of their famous pies. Or maybe grab an entire pie to go?

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

TEN at the Northern

One of the fanciest places on our "Restaurants Open in Billings on Thanksgiving" list is TEN at the Northern Hotel. They're offering a delectable Thanksgiving brunch. While pricey, it is very good. Spots fill quickly, so don't delay your reservation if you want a table.

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Cracker Barrel

A favorite for senior-aged diners (my late mother-in-law loved Cracker Barrel), Billings Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day. You can knock out some stocking stuffer shopping at their old-timey gift shop after your meal.

View from the top of the DoubleTree. Credit Michael Foth, TSM View from the top of the DoubleTree. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Montana Sky

The Montana Sky Restaurant is on the 20th floor of the DoubleTree Hotel downtown and will be open for brunch on Thanksgiving.

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The Montana Club

The Montana Club is a great Thanksgiving Day option for those who don't want to cook or don't have obligations elsewhere. They're offering a special Thanksgiving Dinner, but guests may also order from their everyday menu (it's humungous).

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Rib & Chop House

Just down the street from the Montana Club is where you'll find Rib & Chop House. They'll be open on Thanksgiving with a special menu.

Are we missing any places on this list? If you know of other Billings restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, let us know in the comments if you're reading on Facebook, or shoot me an email: michael.foth@townsquaremedia.com

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