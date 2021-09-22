Billings to Sheridan: My Trip to the Powder Horn Golf Course

I know this will probably not surprise you, but I went golfing over the weekend. This time was at the Powder Horn in Sheridan, Wyoming.

One of our gang outbid all others at a charity fundraiser earlier this year. Then we split the cost four ways and we were on our way.

I've always liked the town of Sheridan. But if you visit, you will notice that this town is laid back and things there move a little slower than they do here. the guy at Subway was very quick to warn us that their toaster wasn't working. It's OK. It didn't affect the overall quality of the weekend. You can still get a decent sandwich there. Even when it's untoasted.

Our package included a night in a condo on the Powder Horn property, a gift card to Rib and Chop, and also a gift card for fuel. The second round (of 27 holes because they HAVE 27 holes!) was a no-brainer for us. The course was in beautiful condition.

Credit: Mark Wilson

The patio on our condo looked out on Little Goose Creek. Which was delightful to listen to while drinking coffee and watching the multitude of wildlife in the area.

It's not their fault that I spray the ball so bad when I play, but I got to look for my Calloways in several beautiful spots around the course.

If you have never played Powder Horn, I'd highly recommend it. It's beautiful and it's close. So the drive won't detract from your fun.

I hope to get back there next year. I'll need three volunteers.

