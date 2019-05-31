Billings Under Flash Flood Watch Beginning Friday Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch ahead of severe thunderstorms expected in Yellowstone County on Friday afternoon.

The watch will be in effect from noon on Friday (5/31) through 12am Saturday (6/1) for portions of south central Montana and north central Wyoming that could get more than an inch of rain from these slow moving storms. With ground already saturated from heavy rainfall earlier this week, flash flooding is possible near any of these storms.

Current forecast has thunderstorms beginning after noon on Friday and continuing through the night. Saturday has a 20 percent chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms but skies will clear out by Saturday night giving Billings a dry and warm Sunday.

N.W.S. reminds you to "turn around, don't drown" and stay out of flood prone areas. Do not let children play in or around flowing water or streams. And be extra cautious at night as rising water can hide rocks, trees and other debris.