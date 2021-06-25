The northwestern part of the United States will feel like an oven for more than a week, according to current weather forecasts from the National Weather Service, with Billings possibly hitting highs around 100 degrees for several days in a row next week.

According to the N.W.S., an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for portions of north western Montana beginning Monday (6/28), where temperatures up to 108 degrees are expected in areas like Kalispell, and Thompson Falls.

For Billings, high temperatures will remain in the 80's through this weekend and Monday, but then start to heat up into the lower 90's by Tuesday (6/29). Current predictions from the Weather Channel have high temperatures in Billings between 97 and 101 degrees for 8 straight days, beginning Wednesday, June 30.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The current extended forecast for Billings from the National Weather Service predicts high temperatures will be near 90 on Tuesday, 92 on Wednesday, and 95 on Thursday, the first day of July

The National Weather Service also expects a "hot and dry" stretch from July 1 to 7 for all of Montana, and most of the western half of the U.S. Temperatures will be 60 to 70 percent higher than average in south central and southeastern Montana, with precipitation 30 to 40 percent below average accumulation over that same time period.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Pacific Northwest is expected to have a "historic" heat wave that will "shatter all-time records," according to the Weather Channel. High temperatures will be up to 40 degrees above average, with Seattle and Portland expected to break all-time high temperatures from 109 to 113 degrees.

The National Weather Service predicts a hot and dry summer for Billings, with extensive heat and no rain in our area, here are the impacts according to the N.W.S.:

Worsening drought conditions

An active grass fire season (not necessarily for the high elevations)

Air quality will likely deteriorate at times due to smoke from local fires and all across the western United States

Heat and below normal river levels could lead to fishing restrictions and other impacts to outdoor recreation

Agriculture and ranching will be stressed by hot and dry conditions

Extended periods of heat may impact general outdoor activity. Expect multiple days with triple digit heat

Increased energy consumption

