BPD Looking for Man Who Robbed Billings Casino on 14th St. West

Billings Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon (5/8) robbery at a casino located off Broadwater Avenue just west of downtown Billings.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page from Sgt. Stovall, a robbery was reported just after noon Sunday at the Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street W., when a man who appeared to be in his 30s entered the establishment wearing a mask and a black hoodie.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

The suspect passed a note to a casino employee that indicated he had a gun and asked for money, according to the social media post from the Billings Police.

No one was injured in the incident, and the male suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash, according to the report.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and no further details about the suspect were available at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.