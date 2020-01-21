Brandi Carlile Adds Montana Tour Date

Grammy award winning Americana artist Brandi Carlile will perform live along the banks of the Blackfoot River on May 25, 2020.

Logjam Presents is excited to welcome Brandi Carlile to the KettleHouse Amphitheater for a live performance on May 25, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. at The Top Hat, online or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849. General admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available. Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase here. All ages are welcome.

WHAT: Brandi Carlile

WHEN: May 25, 2020

WHERE: KettleHouse Amphitheater

TICKETS: On sale Friday, January 24 T 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.