Who Will Be the Next Lucky Winner?! Breakfast Flakes to Promote Trip Flyaway

Coming soon Paul and I will be out broadcasting around town getting you folks signed up to win our Flakes Trip 2023. This will be trip number 27. Really!

This morning Paul and I were trying to remember all the winners from all of those past trips. We could only come up with about a dozen that we could remember.

Bob Scnetter won and then has hardly missed a trip with us since. Then a few years later his mother, Della, won.

From left to right: Carol (Travel Cafe), Mark Wilson (Breakfast Flakes), Della Schnetter (Mexico Trip Winner), Paul Mushaben (Breakfast Flakes)

Corey Nivens won the first year. Then a lady named Theresa Curtiss won. Not only did she win our trip, but she also took $1,200 out of the casino to bring home from the cruise ship.

Dawn Knipp is another one I remember. Lori Boeckel Peterson won the year we went to Jamaica. Tim and Deanna O'Donnel won it one year but had already paid to go with us. So they took their two daughters on the free ride to Mexico with us.

Nick and Deb Carlson were winners. And Kari and Matt won one of the trips to Secrets Capri.

Then we both went blank about the other winners. Part of it is our age. And part is the winners don't all spend the same amount of time talking with us. Heck, one year I didn't see the gal who won until we were getting on the plane to come home!

So if you were one of the winners or if you were on some of those trips and remember who the winners were, please help a couple of old radio guys out. Send us a message on the app, comment on Facebook, or send us an email.

Email the Breakfast Flakes

