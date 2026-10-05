There's a new, big, beautiful, state-of-the-art car wash on Billings' West End, and to celebrate their upcoming Grand Opening event on October 17, Rocky Mountain Car Wash has teamed up with Cat Country 102.9 to give away one-month memberships.

Drop your name in the digital hat at the bottom of this article for your chance to win.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Listen to the Five O'Clock 500 with Johnny V on your drive home.

Rocky Mountain Car Wash is a Wyoming-based company that is expanding across Montana. They currently operate nearly 20 locations in Wyoming and Montana. The Billings location at 4221 Kari Lane (next to Fenway's Sports Bar & Casino) provides convenience for West End residents.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A variety of options are available at Rocky Mountain Car Wash

I usually prefer to wash my vehicles by hand. It lets me spend as much time as I need, giving extra attention to stubborn bugs or road grime that an automatic wash might miss.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Rocky Mountain Car Wash has six powerful, do-it-yourself bays, two touchless automatic bays, and one "gentle touch" bay for those who prefer to let the machine do all the work.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Their vacuums suck. In the best way possible.

Rocky Mountain Car Wash has plenty of powerful vacuum stations (free with your wash), with enough suction to get all those little rocks, dried-up French fries, pet hair, and gum wrappers out of every crack and crevice in your vehicle.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Special fun during their Grand Opening on October 17

In addition to the Cat Country Giveway, Rocky Mountain Car Wash will be offering free car washes + a chance to win a Blackstone grill on October 17.

This giveaway is connected to a GoFundMe for a local child named Matty, who is battling cancer for the 2nd time. He travels to Billings for chemotherapy, and the folks at Rocky Mountain Car Wash want to use the grand opening as an opportunity to support him and his family.

Guests at the grand opening will be able to donate to Matty, and we have a system in place to randomly select one donor to win the Blackstone grill. Here is the GoFundMe with more information about Matty.

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