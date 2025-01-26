Established by AT&T in 1968, at the urging of a congressional panel under President Lyndon B. Johnson, 96% of the United States is now covered by the 911 system. The emergency number is embedded in our brains from an early age.

Of course, 911 should be reserved for immediate threats to safety. It's not the number to call if you're facing a utility shutoff or short-term food insecurity. There's a special number for that... 211.

Other important three-digit numbers in Montana.

Three digits are much easier to remember than an 800 or 10-digit phone number. Pre-cell phone days, most of us probably had several important phone numbers memorized; nowadays I think I can remember maybe a half-dozen numbers and that's probably a stretch. Even my parents' phone numbers are stored in my phone, instead of my head.

511 - Most Montanans know this is the statewide road report number. The phone number remains active, although we assume that most users visit the browser version.

- Most Montanans know this is the statewide road report number. The phone number remains active, although we assume that most users visit the browser version. 811 - This is the official "Call Before You Dig" number. If you plan on doing any kind of digging on your property, always call 811 first. Utility contractors will come - FOR FREE - to mark any gas, electric, water, or cable lines that may run under your property. You can also submit an online request HERE.

- This is the official "Call Before You Dig" number. If you plan on doing any kind of digging on your property, always call 811 first. Utility contractors will come - FOR FREE - to mark any gas, electric, water, or cable lines that may run under your property. You can also submit an online request HERE. 988 - Established in 2005 as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, this service was rebranded as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Live operators are available to talk 24/7, 365 for callers with suicidal thoughts, those having a mental health crisis, emotional distress, veteran crisis, or substance abuse crisis.

What about 211?

Established in 2000 by the Federal Communication Commission, 211 is active in all 50 states, with 99% coverage for all residents. The FCC gives an overview of the 211 system,

The 211 center’s referral specialists receive requests from callers, access databases of resources available from private and public health and human service agencies, match callers’ needs to available resources, and link or refer callers directly to an agency or organization that can help.

Montanans should call 211 if they're struggling with the following non-emergency issues:

Food

Housing

Utility assistance

Healthcare services

Transportation

Legal services

Children, youth, and family support

Elder and disability support.

Montana 211 help is also available online. Click on whatever issue you're struggling with for a list of resources with contact numbers and links.

