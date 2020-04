I bet I got a lot of people to open this one up. Not what you were expecting, I'm sure, but I had a heifer die this weekend and this was her calf. The cow got on her side in the hay and couldn't get back up. I felt awful for this calf so I'm giving it special attention. Poor thing. It will now move into my favorite category. See ya tomorrow at 5.

