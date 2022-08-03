Hey everybody, it's that time of year again. No matter where you travel across Montana and North Dakota you'll see the combines rolling. It's payday for farmers after a year of waiting for the crop to come in.

Mark and I are going to take some time off over the next week so I can join in on the fun.

Mark will be shopping for RVs and I'll be harvesting. There's always a sense of excitement when you start. For me, it's knowing that the seasons are starting to come to an end and time is slowing down.

Between drought, grasshoppers, hail, etc. it's always different from year to year in Montana agriculture.

I'm kind of excited too because I got hailed out last year and didn't get to enjoy the spoils of $12 wheat. I know a lot of people who were nailed this year and it's disappointing, to say the least, but it comes with the territory.

Wheat field in Broadview, Montana Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media

Wheat alone is a huge part of our state's economy so a good crop for farmers is a good payday for Montana.

What's really nice is everyone in our state knows what harvest means here, in Delaware they might not have a clue what you are talking about.

Combine in Broadview, Montana during harvesting season Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media

My focus has changed a lot over the years with more emphasis on safety and fire prevention, and none of us are getting any younger either so I'm glad my two sons will be here to help at least a little. To me, that's better than anything a wheat crop can offer. Stay safe.

See ya soon.

