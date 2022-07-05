Sympathies From One Montana Farmer to Another After 4th of July Weekend Hailstorm

It happens every year, someone is going to get it. This morning in the early hours a huge hailstorm rolled through the Shepherd and Huntley areas dropping hail and destruction as it moved east. Over the weekend one hit in Rapleje and it won't be the last either.

Usually, the crops are covered one way or another through insurance, but anyone in the business knows it never is the same as getting the crop.

I sympathize with what they are going through. It was one year ago tomorrow that I had one roll in and take out just about everything I had. Combined with drought, 100-degree temperatures, and then that hail.

I took a picture of my frustrations and posted it.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Many out there are feeling the same now, hopelessness sets in. But then the resiliency of people in agriculture kicks in. You try to make lemonade out of lemons.

I have been there many times as have others. Someone said that Montana is the BEST. There's always next year's place in the world. My expressions are a testimony to that.

READ ABOUT IT: Paul's Frustration & Hopelessness During Drought

READ ABOUT IT: Paul's Frustration & Hopelessness During Drought

Here I am one year later counting my blessings with things looking so much better, smiling once again as I finally had something to bale. People don't do this because it makes them wealthy, people do it because it's the way of life they want to live, and it has many other rewards besides profit.

Hang in there and keep fighting, you'll smile again soon...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

LOOK: Historic 2022 Flooding in Southern Montana Not Soon to Be Forgotten Widespread flooding wiped out roads, bridges, buildings, and powerlines throughout riverside communities from Yellowstone National Park and Paradise Valley to Red Lodge. The Yellowstone River winding through Billings crested Tuesday, June 14, 2022. At 11:30 a.m. the National Weather Service in Billings reported the river rose above flood stage and was forecasted to hit 14.7 feet, nearly hitting the 15-foot record set in 1997.