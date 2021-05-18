Congratulations Class of 2021: The Digital Yearbook

Graduates this year have been through arguably one of the strangest Senior classes in decades. COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives and in many instances, students felt the impact more than others. A combination of lockdowns, online learning, in-classroom learning, Zoom meetings, mask mandates, limited sports and activities, and other stresses, made learning in 2020-2021 something completely unique to this generation. The graduates of 2021 deserve to be recognized.

Congratulations, class of 2021! You've earned it.

Townsquare Media, Billings (including News Talk 95.5, Cat Country 102.9, 97.1 Kiss FM and 103.7 The Hawk) would like to celebrate and honor our local graduates with the Digital Yearbook, presented by Denny Menholdt Chevrolet. Below are some of the talented young individuals from our communities who have exciting plans for the future.

Some have sports scholarships or academic scholarships; others will be joining the military or trade programs. They've shared their plans as well as messages of thanks for the family, teachers, and coaches who've helped them reach this important milestone. Congratulations, Class of 2021, we're so proud of you.

If you are seeing our Class of 2021 Digital Yearbook for the first time, it's not too late to submit your graduate's picture and accolades HERE. Remember to listen for a live graduation ceremony to be broadcast on all of our radio stations, as well as streaming on our websites and mobile apps.