Construction on N. 27th St in Billings Resumes

Infrastructure work is considered an essential service according to the Governor and if there was ever a great time for road construction, it would be now. With many businesses closed and employees working from home, traffic is generally much lighter than normal in Billings right now. If you need to venture downtown or head to the hospital or airport, be prepared for construction on 27th Street.

On Monday (4/13) workers resumed the N. 27th Street Improvement Project that began last fall. The MDT website says this is what to expect:

Electrical and sidewalk work will begin at Montana Avenue and move north. Temporary traffic signals will be placed at the intersection of Montana Avenue and 27th Street on April 13th and at the 1st Avenue N. intersection approximately one week later, the week of April 20th. Work will result in shoulder closures, single lane traffic for short distances, and 1-2 block detours for pedestrians in the work area. All traffic (including pedestrian traffic) should expect short (1-3 block) detours from lanes and sidewalks resulting in short delays and plan travel to accommodate these delays.