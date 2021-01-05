Will the COVID-19 Vaccine Eventually Be Required?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I ran across an article that talks about requiring vaccinations. According to an article by Denise Sawyer, a reporter for WPEC in Florida that popped up in my Facebook feed, there is talk of making you have to have proof of the vaccination in order to go to stadiums, movie theatres, and maybe even to get on a freaking airplane.

My life is going to look a lot different. For me, it's about my freedoms being taken away. It looks like I won't be going to concerts or restaurants or flying anywhere.

I don't care to debate anybody on the severity of the coronavirus. I am not at risk. I don't choose to live my life wearing a mask. If I should contract it and pass from this life, feel free to laugh at me. I'd rather be free.

When the mask mandate is finally lifted, you can still wear a mask. If you are in the groups of people who are at risk, then you have the freedom to mask up. I have talked to quite a few people who agree with me.

Just look at what happened in Helena yesterday when our legislature convened. A lot of the Democrats wore masks and many Republicans did.

I guess what I'm saying is that I'm not normally a conspiracy theorist, but if my government makes me get a vaccine, I don't want it.