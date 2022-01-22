Dierks Bentley Shows Postponed for Missoula and Billings

There isn't much for details at the moment but Dierks Bentley and his 'Beers On Me' tour are rescheduling the Montana dates of the tour until later in the year. Shows in Missoula and Billings were scheduled for the first weekend in February but now appear to be moved until September.

There doesn't seem to be much of an explanation for why the shows are being moved but new dates that have been announced for Montana are September 10th in Billings and September 11th for Missoula. One important bit of information is that if you want to attend a rescheduled show you don't have to do anything. Original tickets will carry over and be valid for new dates.

Dierks' website is a bit confusing because it still shows the original dates as well as the new ones. But the GrizTix website has details for the new Missoula date as well as information about ticket refunds.

Refunds will be available for a 30-day window, starting on January 24 at point of purchase. To be eligible for a refund from GrizTix, you must have purchased your tickets through GrizTix directly. If you do not request a refund by February 24, 2022 your tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled date.

What a bummer. We were looking forward to a fun night of music with Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, and Lainey Wilson. But with COVID numbers shooting up recently, a postponement would make sense, if that is indeed the reason. But if you want to look at the positive, at least we already have new dates and can make plans for the rescheduled shows.

When we get more news you'll be the first to know!

