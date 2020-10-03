Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I happen to see that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, of WWF fame came out and endorsed Joe Biden for President. To each his own, right? I thought about it and wondered if what actors and pro sports or in some cases faux sports figures say about politics really matters to anyone but them, and does what they say have any effect on how people will vote? We have actors, actresses and those from the music industry spending half of their time and awards shows preaching about their political ideas. The likes of Robert De Niro, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Evans, Rosie O'Donnell, Alyssa Milano, Ashton Kutcher, Taylor Swift, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Cher, the green haired Billie EIlish and everyone's favorite hosts (insert sarcasm here) Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg spewing out their hate filled views and acting like we are not smart enough to have our own opinions. Now I am actually a fan of most of the aforementioned people and their acting and singing skills, however, what they actually say about politics has no bearing on me and when I say no, I mean a big fat NO bearing on me.

I wonder why the media gives them the platform to say what they say? Why don't they give us, the everyday laymen the same platform. At the end of the day, I honestly don't cate who you vote for, we should all vote for who we want and what we believe in. I do always tell my children and my nieces and nephews as they get old enough to vote, research and don't by any means believe what you hear from the media or see on Social Media. Do your own research, vote your conscious, and then stand behind your beliefs with facts, not just talking points. So back to my original question, does what these celebrities' say have any effect on you?