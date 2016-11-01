Driving Into The Sun Tips

This time of year can be especially dangerous for motorists.

So, we want to share with you these tips from AAA to help motorists driving into the glare of the sun.

Driving on a beautiful sunny day can provide stunning scenery, but it can

also create a hazard if the driver’s view is compromised by a glaring sun. Just after sunrise and before sunset the sun can shine directly into driver's eyes, leaving many motorists driving with a glare. This glare can make it much harder to see the road ahead and potential hazards creating an added risk to drivers. When sun glare is

an issue slow down and use extra caution especially while driving through school zones.

So how can you protect yourself? AAA MountainWest offers these tips for motorists when driving into the sun:

Invest in polarized sunglasses – they can help reduce glare.

Utilize your sun visor – it can help to block out the sun.

Leave more following room – when the sun is in your eyes it can be hard to see what the car ahead is doing. This is one more time when it pays to leave more room between you and the next vehicle.

Drive with your headlights on to increase your visibility to other drivers.

Be extra cautious of pedestrians

Additional tips:

Keep your windshield clean, inside and out

Check your windshield for pitting and cracks

Avoid storing papers and other items on the dashboard

If having a difficult time seeing the road, use lane markings to help guide you

Rarely will visibility be absolutely perfect while driving, but if motorists know this and make the proper adjustments, you can minimize any additional risks that come with less-than-optimal visual conditions.