Grab the kids and enjoy one of the many Easter Egg Hunts going on in the Billings area tomorrow. Here are a few of the ones we know about.

Scheels is having an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9a to 11a for ages 4 to 12 at 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

MSUB is holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Peaks to Plains Park on the MSUB campus starting at 10:30a.

Families can also take their picture with the Easter Bunny for free, but a donation of nonperishable food items to benefit Yellowjacket Emergency Pantry is encouraged.

Faith E Chapel at 3145 Sweet Water Drive is holding the Easter Egg hunt too for kids fourth grade and younger.

The Annual South Park Egg Hunt for ages 0 to 12 starts at Noon.

There is also an Easter Egg Hunt at Optimist Park for kids 12 and under and The Emmanuel Baptist Church will host their annual egg hunt at Lewis & Clark Middle School at 1315 Lewis Avenue for kids newborn to 6th grade from 11a to 1p.

We hope you enjoy taking your kids to these free Easter Egg hunts, but remember please have your kids act with respect and yes you parents do the same thing.

Happy Easter to one and all.