Finally, a Parade in Billings

Finally, Billings is having a parade this weekend, but it's not what you're thinking. The Parade of Homes starts this weekend with 11 new, beautiful homes. I can only imagine how much some of these homes cost now. My home was built in 1959 and I can't imagine what it would cost now. I would like to remodel my bathrooms and kitchen and I'll bet that project would cost more than the house cost new. My folks bought their house on a half-acre, brand new in '59 and it was $29,000. That might get you a kitchen remodel now. If you like to entertain, which is the new catchphrase, these homes are going to be right up your alley. I don't have to worry about entertaining. No one wants to drive that far. See ya Monday at 5. This old right-hander is rounding third and heading for home.