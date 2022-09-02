First Friday Fragments of the Month from Mark Wilson: Cars, Guns, and A/C

I often watch youtube videos on things. Most "how to" videos are too long. Most of these could be sixty seconds long. Word economy, people. The one I just watched on setting the position of the driver's seat was five minutes. Seriously.

Burn The Point tonight. Music by Bucky Beaver. This one is always a great party.

1959 Edsel Ranger owned by Kara Miller; Burn The Point 2019 Credit: Kara Miller loading...

Paul and I have begun drawing gun winners on-air again for the Rich Duval Benevolent Fund. We're helping 30 homeless guns find their forever homes. We'll have a story up on that soon so stay tuned for more info digitally.

The governor and his wife Sudan stopped by our show this week. I'm a big fan of the things that he's done since he was elected. And I love the fact that whenever he goes somewhere, his wife goes with him.

Gov Gianforte and The Breakfast Flakes Credit: Jack O'Brien, Gov. Gianforte's Office loading...

Privatization of the MetraPark facility has been a hot topic over the last few months. And after having Yellowstone County Commissioners Don Jones and John Ostlund in our show to discuss their different viewpoints, I understand the issue much better now. And I understand both views, all I can tell you is that I get the feeling that parking won't be free forever there.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

Some students at Billings West High School walked out to protest the insufficient air conditioning in the school. When I was in high school, if you walked out, you walked straight to the dean of boys' office to find out how many days of detention you'd be getting.

One of my solutions was to start classes at six in the morning. It's the coolest part of the day. And kids would be out of school by the time that it was getting hot.

To properly install an air conditioning system at West and Senior would cost $15 million at each school. I doubt the taxpayers (many of who attended those very schools) are going to pass a levy for that.

KTVQ did a story on it and interviewed some of the kids at West High. And one of the kids was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt while being interviewed outside on a nearly 100-degree day, talking about being hot. SMH.

Be safe this weekend.