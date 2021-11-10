Flakes Trip Giveaway This Saturday at Powder Horn

Dear "I probably don't know your name yet",

Paul and I are looking forward to meeting you at the Power Horn this Saturday night. We should know who you are by about 9:30. But first, we have to put fifty people on our island and then kick off the forty-nine that aren't going to Mexico with us.

If you win, keep in mind that you have pressure. You'll need to learn the names of one hundred and forty-seven other people who are going to Mexico with us.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

Make sure that you bring your lucky hat/shirt/coin/rabbit's foot or whatever you think will bring you the necessary amount of luck that will get you on the plane to Mexico in January. (now only 76 days away)

The most important question. Do you have a passport? We can fix all of your other problems. You've got to have that to get to Mexico.

Sunscreen, swimwear styles, floaties for your drinks while you're in one of the pools can all be discussed after we know who you are.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

In all sincerity, we sure have met an awful lot of great people through these trips over the years. This year's trip is number twenty-seven for us and each year when we get to the resort, I go down to the beach all by myself and think how lucky I've been to have been able to do things like this so often. When I was a kid, I just hoped to see the ocean someday. I never got to do that with my parents.

I'm looking forward to hearing some stories from you, whoever you are.

A Taste of What a Flakes Trip to Mexico is Really Like