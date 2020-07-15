Ford’s New Bronco Unveiled With Aesthetic Changes

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The big announcement about Ford's new Bronco was a let down for me.

I've owned three different Ford Broncos over the years but this one is ugly. Maybe they are trying to cut into the Jeep market but it doesn't trip my trigger. Hey, we all have different tastes and it will probably sell well because it's Ford and people are brand loyal.

I can't quite put my finger on it but it's just something. I'm sure its power is better than the old, but those headlights and grill, I'm not buying. That's what's great about today's market; there are so many different styles and looks that there is something for everyone's taste. Maybe not in your budget but in your dream category.

See ya tomorrow at 5.