Between escalating power bills, water bills, grocery bills, inflation, and the ridiculous prices at the gas pump, money is tight. Many Montanans are feeling the pinch and are finding ways to make our paychecks stretch a little further.

Garage sales are great, of course, but that season is rapidly winding down as fall descends upon the Treasure State.

Thrift stores are a fantastic option, and Billings is blessed with a ton of great places to find bargains, treasures, and necessities, typically for a fraction of normal retail price.

Read More: Here's How You Could Win $25,000 This Fall

Here are 15 Billings thrift stores to check out.

Photo by Noémie Roussel on Unsplash clothes hanged on clothes hanger

Buried Treasures - 300 Moore Lane

A relative newcomer to the Billings thrifting scene, Buried Treasures is a fun place to shop. They describe their store as "a community-focused shop where every visit feels like a treasure hunt. We offer affordable secondhand clothing, home goods, and unique finds—giving back whenever and wherever we can."

Gratitude in Action - 4151 1st Ave South

Gratitude in Action recently moved to a huge new facility in the old Coca-Cola building on 1st Ave South. The G.I.A. thrift store is just one service they provide. The non-profit's main focus is helping those in substance abuse recovery.

Every purchase, donation, and volunteer hour at the GIA Thrift Store directly supports recovery.

Family Service - 3927 1st Ave South

Just up the street from Gratitude in Action, Family Service does so much for our community. Proceeds from their thrift store help fulfil their mission to prevent hunger, homelessness, and poverty in Yellowstone County.

Photo by Jack on Unsplash a rack with a variety of shirts hanging on it

Montana Rescue Mission Bargain Center - 1233 24th St W

The MRM Bargain Center is one of my favorites. When you shop at MRM Bargain Center or donate quality and sellable merchandise to the store, you are supporting those in need of assistance.

New Vision - 1110 Broadwater Ave

"Serving God, our community, and beyond!" New Vision is "a ministry of Vision Beyond Borders, a non-profit that smuggles Bibles into restricted countries, protects vulnerable women & children from human trafficking, funds pastoral education, and so much more!"

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Rusty Closet - 1212 Grand Ave Suite 16

Focusing more on clothing, the Rusty Closet is a great place to find vintage, modern, and Western fashion. The store stocks everything from vintage tees and denim to sneakers, outerwear, and everyday essentials.

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Secondhand and Steam - 605 24th St. W Suite 1

Located in the Anytime Fitness shopping center at 24th and Broadwater, Second Hand Steam is an eclectic shop featuring secondhand clothing, retro and vintage items, furniture, home decor, hunting/outdoor gear, and local small business goods.

Keep It Alive Antiques and Collectibles - 1120 16th St W #1

This fun shop specializes in past and present toys, collectibles, vinyl, VHS, clothing, and more.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Savvy Seconds and More - 1739 Grand Ave

At Savvy Seconds, you'll find name-brand clothing, shoes, and purses at a fraction of the new cost.

Switch Society - 2500 Grand Ave Unit N

This membership-based shop offers a unique thrifting model. Your wardrobe donations earn points, which can be used to purchase other clothes. No cash needed.

Photo by Julien-Pier Belanger on Unsplash woman standing beside shelf

The Nearly New Shoppe - 801 14th Street West

You'll find a little bit of everything at The Nearly New Shoppe, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, jewelry, purses, belts, shoes, and coats, along with small appliances, drapery, rugs, bedding, household decorating items, and small furniture.

St Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop - 3005 1st Ave S

If you're heading to GIA or Family Service on your thrifting adventure, you might as well hit up the St Vincent de Paul shop too. Purchasing items here not only saves you money, but also helps with their mission: "To give priority to the poorest of the poor and those most rejected by society."

Justin Sullivan, GettyImages Justin Sullivan, GettyImages

upLIFFT Thrift Store - 1201 Grand Ave

Opened in June of 2025, upLIFFT encourages shoppers to experience "shelves full of treasures and a heart full of purpose. This isn’t your average thrift shop — it’s a place where generosity turns into impact."

ReStore - 685 King Park Dr.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is awesome for do-it-yourselfers. You won't find clothing, antiques, or knick-knacks at the ReStore, but you will find a huge assortment of new and used construction and building materials, along with some furniture, appliances, and other treasures.

35 Vintage Lunchboxes Worth a Shocking Amount of Money Take a look at some of the most expensive vintage lunchboxes that have recently sold on eBay. Safe to say no one is putting food in any of these if they are paying that much. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll