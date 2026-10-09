When it comes to Halloween thrills, most people fall into two categories... Those of us who say, "Yes, please scare the living daylights out of me!" and those who are like, "Nope, nope, nope."

Yesterday we shared the details on the 2026 Scarity Haunted House Camp Murdah, and today we've got another fun, mildly spooky attraction for folks in the Billings area: Sleepy Hollow Montana.

Held at Chancey's Event Center and organized by Elk River Outfitters, the Sleepy Hollow Hayride is an all-ages, horse-drawn wagon ride through a spooky setting that naturally gets scarier as darkness sets in.

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Spooky, but not gory or terror-inducing.

Now in its 10th season, each draft-horse-powered wagon holds between 15 and 22 guests. During the ride, the wagon path winds its way through a variety of scenery and spooky sites as you listen to an animated story narration of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Plus, there is a good chance you'll encounter the Headless Horseman.

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Sleepy Hollow Montana runs October 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, and 30 from 6 PM to 9 PM. Times are booked in 30-minute intervals, and the haunted hayride lasts roughly 25 minutes.

Reserve a spot early; this event sells out.

Tickets are $20, and kids 2 and under are free (they'll sit on a parent/guardians lap). October nights can get chilly, so dress accordingly. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket. Spaces are limited, and dates and times typically sell out. I wouldn't wait long to purchase tickets if you want to go.

This is a unique Halloween activity that people of all ages enjoy. Hot chocolate, hot cider, and other goodies are available for purchase.

Top Selling Items at Spirit Halloween 2026 Gallery Credit: Dave Steel