Friday Fragments: Marco Polo, Chick-Fil-A, and Concerts
I love getting requests for my dad's songs. Those always get played.
"Wednesdays With Wilson" at the Blue Cat could be a great feature.
They are closing part of the Going To The Sun Road this weekend. It's getting to be that time of the year.
Marco Polos that are more than a year old self-delete if you use the free app. I just learned that this week.
Toby Keith's speech at the People's Choice Awards was exactly what a speech should be. Heartfelt, he thanked the important people in his career. It was less than a minute long, and even though he received their icon award, I still think he's underrated.
It was announced this week that Bozeman would get a Chik-fil-A. It opens in March of next year. I still haven't eaten at the one we've got here yet.
Tickets for Toto & Journey go on sale today. If you attend, you're going to hear a lot of hit songs. I'd like to go just during one song. I want to be there when thousands of drunk people my age scream along with "DON'T....STOP.....BELEEEVIN!"
The new Chris Young song "Young Love & Saturday Nights" uses the guitar riff from David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel". And it's a great song. I like most of his stuff. Dan & Shay? Not so much. I've never gotten to speak with whoever schedules the music for our company. But if I ever get to, I will ask about them.
And to our new digital gal, Jackie, if this article doesn't make it on Facebook today, I am toilet-papering your office. (Jaci has no control over the website issues we've been having...but HEY...you remembered my name after telling me you wouldn't!)