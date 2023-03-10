Friday Fragments: Mistaken Identities, Crockpot Recipes, & Daughter’s Golf Team

It's been a great week for mistaken identities for me. So I'm saying sorry to the gal at the Heights Albertsons self-checkout. I thought she was a coworker of mine. I walked up behind her and said "you are the slowest self-checker in history." As she turned around and looked at me, I thought, Well, that's not Nikki.

And to the guy who I waved to at Cabela's. You're not the realtor that I thought you were. Sorry. You still could have waved back. But, whatever.

We heard a lot of good things about La Tinga restaurant downtown. And they open at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They will see me soon.

I tried to make my own crockpot stew for the first time. It tasted great but it was about five times more work than just doing a Mississippi Pot Roast. Lesson learned.

Mark Wilson

And I ran across a slow cooker shrimp boil recipe that looked pretty good.

Details about the 2024 Flakes Trip are coming soon.

I attended the inaugural meeting of my daughter's golf team. I'm glad that they are going to emphasize the rules of the game and fix ball marks on the greens. I am less enthusiastic knowing that no matter what the weather is, the golf tournaments shall go on. And they need golf balls so I'm donating a box of the ones that I found last year. And it's crazy that I find so many golf balls every year when I never land anywhere but the fairway.

Mark Wilson

We are taking next week off. And I think that this is the first time in 35 years that we've been gone in March. It used to be ratings time. But we are no longer rated in this market.

Credit: Billings Gazette

Be nice to people in traffic, even if they don't deserve it. See you again soon.