Friday Fragments: Montana Allergies, Garage Sale Season, & More

I want to say a big thank you to the gentleman who listens to us from Great Falls. He heard how badly my allergies had congested me. He told me to try the oil of Oregano. It tastes awful but is really working for me.

On Wednesday we had folks call in and tell us which vehicles they think are ugly. The response was huge. And it was funny how many have at least one car or pickup that they hate.

According to my Facebook feed, this weekend kicks off rummage sale season. And in case you haven't heard, our company isn't doing our big one at Metra Park this year.

Sheryl Crow was one of the next inductees announced for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

They had the groundbreaking this week for the new 220-unit apartment complex that will be built where the Elks Lodge used to be on Lewis Avenue. Who likes traffic?

We lost Gordon Lightfoot this week. Paul and I still play his music at the 5 O'clock hour occasionally. And frankly, his songs sound more country than half of the songs that we play throughout the rest of the day.

I was fortunate to attend a couple of his shows at Alberta Bair when he was here. One of those shows I took my dad. And that will always be a special memory for me.

The last song that we play every Friday is The Star Spangled Banner by Faith Hill. Because our military is important to us. As is patriotism.

Drive safe this weekend. And help reduce road rage by using your blinkers, please.