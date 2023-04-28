Friday Fragments With Mark Wilson: Chick-Fil-A, MT Events, & YNP Opening

Has anybody else out there not eaten at our new Chick-fil-A besides me?

According to Justin Moore's website, you can meet him if you're willing to pay for that opportunity.

The new Wingman golf speaker will have both audible and visual distances on it. What exact distances to the flag while my favorite songs play? Yes, please.

Yellowstone's East gate opens May 5th. The one at the national park. Not the one at the Dutton ranch.

My next crockpot recipe will be French Onion Meatloaf.

We got a message from some folks listening on the live stream in Jamaica. Technology is crazy.

Don't forget that Sawyer Brown is playing in Roundup during their Independence Day celebration.

Saturday morning Chase Hawks and the Albertsons at 511 Central Avenue are doing their annual Buckaroo Bike Rodeo. They are giving away 60 bikes and 125 helmets. Absolutely free. There will also be lunch provided. And again this year they will also have people there fixing bikes. It runs from 10-2. And the weather forecast looks perfect for the event.

Joe Biden announced that he will run for president again. And I wrote that to say that nobody hates election ads more than people who are on the air playing them. And I, for one, already know who I'm voting for.

And the Montana State Fair in Great Falls announced all of its fair acts this week. One of the shows is Josh Turner. I've seen him a couple of times but my mom hasn't. So I may have to run up and take her.

Have a great weekend. See you at 5 Monday morning.