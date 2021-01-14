RESTAURANT: POSSIBLE – Here’s How To Participate

The Breakfast Flakes are helping Billings' locally-owned restaurants, and giving you the opportunity to enjoy great food, and have all your bills covered. Maybe even double what you spend.

Here's how to participate in Restaurant: Possible, and help Mark and Paul support local businesses.

Between now and February 26, 2021, patronize at least 6 of these 10 local restaurants (dine-in, carryout, or delivery), and SAVE YOUR RECEIPTS:

Don Luis Mexican Restaurant - 15 N. 26th Street, (406) 256-3355 CLICK FOR MENU

Muzzle Loader Cafe - 4912 Laurel Road, (406) 248-8608 CLICK FOR MENU

Lisa's Sandwich Den - 2908 1st Avenue N, (406) 252-4282 CLICK FOR MENU

Dickey's BBQ - 2519 Montana Avenue, (406) 969-3909 CLICK FOR MENU

Commons 1882 - 115 Shiloh Road, (406) 254-1882 CLICK FOR MENU

Pays Cafe - 1802 Minnesota Avenue, (406) 252-3034 CLICK FOR MENU

Cajun Phatty's - 2564 King Avenue W, (406) 281-2820 CLICK FOR MENU

Sarah's Mexican Food - 310 N. 29th St., (406) 256-5234 CLICK MENU 1, MENU 2

Fork and Fuel - 1310 Main Street, (406) 371-5260 CLICK FOR MENU

Off Main Deli - 669 Main Street, (406) 252-5576 CLICK FOR MENU

Visit at least 6 of these local restaurants, mail-in your receipts*, and you could have the entire total of all your bills paid back from The Breakfast Flakes.

Visit ALL 10 of these local restaurants at least once, mail-in your receipts, and you could have the entire total of all your bill PAID BACK DOUBLE THE AMOUNT!

*If you use an online delivery service, a screen shot of your total bill will be accepted.

No matter how much you spend at these local eateries, between now and February 26, you could get it all back thanks to Mark and Paul's foundation.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, all up to you. The more you eat out, the bigger the prize, the whole tab covered by us. Drinks included. That's big for many of you. Good luck and let's get as many visits as we can to these hard-working folks. -The Breakfast Flakes

LISTEN to The Breakfast Flakes on Cat Country 102.9 Weekdays 5am-10am for more details about RESTAURANT: POSSIBLE.