Friday Fragments: Another Good Week to be Mark Wilson

Another week is in the books when it's good to be me.

Last Saturday I participated in an event to celebrate a buddy's birthday. He turned 53, so we played 53 holes. And after not being able to get off the couch the next day, I have withdrawn from next year's event.

My daughter got her learner's permit so we did some driving downtown. According to my source, too many of you tailgate. Also, thanks to Ruth and Kevin at Trackside Autobody for sponsoring her first car wash.

Thank you for the kind words about my dad and Grass Roots Gold. I even got a comment from a relative that I didn't know I had.

After seeing a Facebook post about it, I had to add up how many states that I have been to. And on this one, even if your airplane stopped at an airport in that state, you got to count it. I've been to twenty-two. Now, when we get the one asking how many countries you've been to, I'll do pretty well. All those cruises that we took landed us in a different country almost every day.

Get our free mobile app

While waiting for Paul to get his news ready this week, I played the movie trailer from the first two Smokey and The Bandit movies. Good times.

And while driving with my kiddo, we stopped for lunch at Wendy's. One thing that I've missed from my childhood is ketchup in little cups. Lucky me, Wendys has brought them back. Nothing against you "packet ketchup" people. I just prefer the cups.

Pepper in ketchup for dipping fries Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Now, if I could just get the pepper premixed in it, all would be right with the world.

Have a great weekend.

A Taste of What a Flakes Trip to Mexico is Really Like