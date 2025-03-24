Great News for This Extremely Popular Costco Item in Montana

Have you seen those insurance company commercials on TV about "becoming your parents"? They're pretty funny. Perhaps one sure sign of becoming your parents is when you are finally adulting enough to get a Costco membership and/or you find yourself always blabbing about a recent trip to the warehouse club.

Do you buy gas at Costco?

I've had a membership for years, and while I certainly love the savings on everything from giant boxes of fruit snacks to massive bales of Kirkland brand toilet paper, perhaps the most popular item at Costco (other than the free samples) is fuel. Gas and diesel are always cheaper, by at least 5 - 10 cents per gallon at my local Costco than at any other gas station in Montana.

Topping off the Dad-mobile. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Topping off the Dad-mobile. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The Costco fuel island is now open longer.

The company announced on its Facebook page last month the new, extended fuel island hours. You can now get fuel from 6 AM to 10 PM, Monday - Friday. On Saturdays, the Costco fuel island is open from 6 AM to 8:30 PM, and on Sundays, it's open from 6 AM to 7:30 PM.

The fuel island at Costco in Billings can serve 24 vehicles at a time. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The fuel island at Costco in Billings can serve 24 vehicles at a time. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

These expanded hours have been a hit. Fox News shared a quote from Costco CFO Gary Millerchip, who said,

We’ve been pleased so far with the member reaction and we are seeing an improvement in overall usage of the gas stations. It’s early days, of course, but so far, we’ve been pleased by the member response.

Costco operates around 900 stores globally, with 600 of them in the US. The company plans to add 25 new US locations in the 2025 fiscal year, however, no new stores are planned in Montana at this time.

