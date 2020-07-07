Gun Sales Were Up In June, Did You Buy One?

An organization that goes by SAAF or Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting is reporting that "2,387,524 guns were sold in America in the month of June," which is the highest number since the FBI started keeping records more than 20 years, according to Mark Oliva, spokesperson for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, who was quoted in a story for FoxBusiness.com.

In fact, June is the fourth month in a row that there has been a noticeable increase in gun sales, according to SAAF's data as reported by FoxBusiness.com, citing that March, April, May, & June 2020, gun sales are up over 80%. Mark Oliva also said in FoxBusiness' article that "Civil unrest, rioting, looting and calls to defund police are unquestionably motivating factors of why this trend is increasing."

I'm a "shooting enthusiast" and I've heard from many of my shooting friends that the more affordable handguns and ammunition are pretty picked over.

I'm embarrassed to say that I did buy a gun in June. I need to go cruise a couple of the local gun shops that I like. Both Beartooth Guns and Butts Gun Sales occasionally have guns that the bigger outfits don't.

If you've got a gun purchase story from the pandemic, I'd like to hear it.

Going back to the Las Vegas shootings during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in 2017, I got into a heated debate with a couple Facebook "friends" who said we shouldn't sell guns. I didn't budge and we're no longer FB friends, which is too bad because they have no way of knowing that the last four guns I bought were named after them. They also won't know that all four of those firearms can go "pew", "pew-pew", and "pew-pew-pew."