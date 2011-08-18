Habitat for Humanity Looking for Volunteers

Habitat for Humanity and the new HBA Forward committee are looking for volunteers 16 years and older to help with the building of a home on Saturday, August 20th. No specific skills are required, just a willingness to learn and have fun. The building site is located at 4711 Rebecca Place, behind Newman Elementary School.

Up to 10 volunteers are needed for each shift. The morning shift will last from 8:15 am to 12:30. The afternoon shift lasts from 11:45 am to 3:30 pm. Of course, volunteers are welcome to work both shifts, lunch will be provided for everyone.

For more information or to sign up for a shift, contact Anita Wilson, Office Manager of the Home Builders Association of Billings at 406-252-7533.