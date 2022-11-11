In 2020, I wrote a piece on Veterans Day that I'd like to reshare with you all.

Happy Veterans day to all of you out there that have so valiantly served your country. It doesn't matter what your role is or was, you are special. You enabled us to enjoy the things that America offers without worry or concern. I would even go as far as thanking all in law enforcement as well, who are now in the sights of the new anti-America as it is party. You also deserve our gratitude. I always called my dad on Veterans Day and thanked him for winning the war. It was our little thing. The truth is no matter if you were a cook or a commander, a foot soldier, or a mechanic, you did what your country asked of you and you should be proud of that. Never, NEVER let anyone shame you for loving your country. God bless each and every one of you and God Bless America. Read More: Happy Veterans Day

Thinking Of Our Billings Veterans Thinkstock loading...

Also, don't forget about the Flakes trip party this weekend.

The answer is yes you have to be there to win. I'll guarantee you that you will have a great time and you might walk away with a free trip of a lifetime for two.

Ask anyone who was a past winner, you will forge friendships and create memories for a lifetime.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media From left to right: Carol (Travel Cafe), Mark Wilson (Breakfast Flakes), Della Schnetter (Mexico Trip Winner), Paul Mushaben (Breakfast Flakes) Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media

Check-in is at 7 p.m. Saturday party starts at 8 at the Powderhorn.

Next week is one of our biggest weeks of the year with Flakesgiving, all the details start Monday so listen for those. Thanks again to all the veterans and thanks in advance for helping us next week. Stay safe.

