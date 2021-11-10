Veterans Day Tomorrow, We are Honoring Sacrifice for Freedom

Tomorrow November 11th is Veterans Day. It's still a very important holiday for me as I have a Favorite Veteran that I always think about. You all know who that is, he loved his country until the day he died. I'm writing this today so that tomorrow when we check our articles we can pay tribute to all of your favorite veterans in your life.

I think that's why it was so hard for all of us to stomach what happened in Afghanistan recently when we left all of those Americans behind. We know what all the Veterans in the past and present would have said about leaving people behind in the hands of an enemy.

We seem to forget too often the sacrifices these brave men and women make for their country each day and I have a bad feeling that here in the not too distant future we are going to need them more than ever. It's sad we give them only one day but they didn't serve so they could get recognition. they served because they understood the importance of doing so.

Putting everyone else's lives first before their own to preserve what we have here at home. No matter what the mission or where in the world they were needed they all answered the call to protect us our freedoms and our way of life. To all veterans out there Thankyou for all your service and sacrifices, you truly deserve more than we give you and many of us will never forget who you are. I know I'll always remember my favorite.

Meanings of Military Medals