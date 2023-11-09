Soldiers In Our Country Deserve Better, We Can Be The Change

Thank you.

Saturday is Veterans Day and I just want to get this out today in case we miss you. I want each and every one of you to know how grateful I am for your sacrifice and dedication to keeping our country safe.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

It's mind-boggling.

Just think of this folks, We have an all-voluntary military, you don't have to do this. Yet millions of men and women past and present say, "Yeah, I'm willing to take a bullet or lose a limb to protect my country." No greater sacrifice than that.

That's what makes the care and treatment they get when they are back so awful. It's shameful.

Credit: Benjamin Faust on Unsplash Credit: Benjamin Faust on Unsplash loading...

When these men and women come back, it's my experience that they make some of the best workers too. They're reliable, know how to take orders, know the mission, and how to accomplish it with no excuses. It's a testimony to the discipline and training they received. They will sign up for the worst jobs and go wherever they are needed, no questions asked.

We can do better.

This country was built on the backs of all of these great men and women past and present. We need to do more to ensure that we have the people we need in the future, especially in this current state around the world.

Credit: Kevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash Credit: Kevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash loading...

People were paid an extra 600 dollars a week to stay home during COVID-19. That's more than our new recruits make. Again, thank you all for your service, I will be forever grateful.

See ya tomorrow at 5.