My kids have been pestering me to fill up our pool since that first little heatwave we had about a month ago. Remember when it got up to 90 for like ONE day? They were losing their minds.

"It's too soon!" I told them. I hate filling up the pool too early because it typically doesn't get super hot around here till mid to late June. And the sooner I fill the pool, the more time I have to spend cleaning it and buying chemicals.

Read More: The Billings Fire Department Won't Fill Your Pool

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"Dad! When are we going to fill the pool?"

Now that we're getting closer to swimming time, I'll probably work on getting our inexpensive, 12x20-foot, above-ground pool ready for another summer of fun. I typically fill it with city water from a garden hose.

Each year, I'm nervous that my water bill is going to be extremely high on pool-fill month, but - shockingly - it's not. The downside to filling with a garden hose is that it takes a looooong time. Like almost 24 hours. A water truck can dump 4,500 gallons in a matter of minutes.

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Who delivers pool water in Billings?

If you want to get your pool filled fast or don't want a spike in your city water bill, several water delivery services in the Billings area will bring city water by the truckload to wherever you need it.

Most of the companies have preferred delivery areas (eg: West End, Shepherd area, Laurel, etc.), and while prices are similar, they can vary a bit. Listed below are some of your best options for pool water delivery in the Billings area.

Go 2 U Water - Jason specializes in water delivery west of Billings, from 48th Street West to Laurel, Park City, Joliet, and Molt. Go 2 U charges 6.5 cents per gallon and can usually deliver within a couple of days of you making the call. 406-794-5623

Fisher Water Service & Pioneer Water - Both companies are owned by the same great folks, and they deliver in the Billings area, up to around 80th Street West. They charge $220 for 4,500 gallons. Call 406-252-5264

Eagle Water Service - John specializes in water delivery to locations east of Billings. Think: Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballentine. Call 406-850-6205

Fox Water - This Laurel company has been delivering water to the area for many, many years, primarily filling cisterns. They'd be happy to come fill your pool, too. Call 406-628-6489

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Pool people can get a little obsessed with PH levels.

It's important to keep your pool in a healthy PH range so your chemicals work properly and your pool stays clear. The water delivery companies mentioned here all use city water, from either Laurel or Billings.

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City water is typically somewhat close to the ideal pool PH of 7.4 - 7.6. Laurel and Billings City water both come from the Yellowstone River with a PH range from 7.3 to 8.4. So, you may need to adjust the PH of your delivered water with the appropriate amount of PH Up or PH Down chemical solution.