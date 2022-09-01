Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay

So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17.

Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm not at the window yet, I pay using coins in the exact amount for my order. Sometimes the workers taking my money are not impressed. Too bad. I worked hard so that you wouldn't have to count back any change.

Coins in console Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

I've also seen the look of panic and confusion on the faces of some of these workers when my order total is $7.50. I'll hand them a ten-dollar bill and two quarters. If they just stare, I'll say "You owe me three bucks". I'm here to help.

Part of the issue nowadays is that people younger than me pay for everything with a card. Debit card, credit card, and so on. I would say that far more people that I've seen pay for their food in front of me use a card of some sort.

I know that the times that I've been out with our other Cat Country show host Johnny Vincent, he NEVER has cash on him. Buy he can pay for stuff with his phone. He's magical.

So if you work a fast food window and I pull up and hand you some change, please be patient with this old dinosaur. Because if you're not polite, the next time I come through I will pay for the entire order with only pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters.