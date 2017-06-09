There is a vow we take when we get married that states, through sickness and through health. Basically it is stating that no matter how hard things get, you vow to hold true to that person.

Last night on Facebook, I was reading through my news feed. One of my friends in Billings posted or shared a meme that kind of surprised me. I understand the point of this meme, but was surprised at some of the lack of sensitivity that was received by it.

It asked a question. "If your significant other became permanently disabled, would you stay?"

The point is to stand up for your relationship and define how strong you really are, but I was a little surprised by some of the comments stating that they weren't sure if they could handle it. It shouldn't even be a question!

Before anyone judges me, let me show you something.

Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media Billings

This is my wife Christyn. In this picture she is 38 weeks pregnant with our youngest son Ryder. This picture was taken about 2 weeks after she was run off the road and rolled our SUV. She was ejected from the vehicle and I was the one to discover the wreck as I road up on it while out riding my Harley.

The first night in the hospital, I overheard the doctor telling a nurse to keep a very close eye on her because he didn't think she would live through the night and if she did, she probably wouldn't walk again. She suffered a broken neck, back, ribs and the right side of her face was pretty crushed and broken.

I made the decision that night with God that no matter what the outcome would be, I would stand by my wife and we would make it through this world no matter what.

Today she is walking and seeing her on the street you probably wouldn't even know that she is half metal...but she is and nothing will get her down.

June 9th marks 5 years since the wreck happened and I have stood by her every step of the way.

This is her and I 2 years ago.

Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media Billings

By the way, little Ryder made it through just fine and is doing well today, too.

Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media Billings

Can you honestly say that your love is loyal enough to stay through anything?