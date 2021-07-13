If You Want a Refund for That Kenny Chesney Show, Act Fast

It was two Christmases ago that my mom gave me a pair of tickets to see Kenny Chesney in Bozeman.

I still have them and am looking forward to seeing him perform live in Bozeman, but others might not have the patience I do.

Originally scheduled for July 5th, 2020, the country star postponed the tour as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, then again pushed his tour to 2022 in an effort to make his performances as safe - and normal - as possible. But going on two years is a long time to wait for tickets, so those with continued uncertainties (or even people who have relocated during the pandemic) have one last chance to get their money back on what was a highly-anticipated concert.

According to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and the Bobcat Ticket Office, ticketholders for the July 5th, 2022 Kenny Chesney performance will have until July 16th, 2021 to request a refund. All valid ticket sales will be honored at the rescheduled performance, so if you're still planning to attend, all you have to do is crack a Corona or two and wait until next summer.

To request a refund, the Bobcat Ticket Office asks the following:

1. Email bto@montana.edu with your name & account number or seat location

2. Call the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-2287 (Mon-Fri from 9am-5pm MST)

Again, refunds are only being offering through July 16th, 2021, so if you're unable to attend the show, you'll need to act quickly to get your money back.

Until then, I'll be shirtless and looking up at the sunset through my straw hat, hoping that the show doesn't get pushed to 2023.