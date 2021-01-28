Initiative to Develop ‘Healthy’ Billings Neighborhoods Announced

Thanks to the success of a Healthy By Design project in the historic South Side neighborhood of Billings, a new initiative have been unveiled that will assist other neighborhoods in Yellowstone County to find similar opportunities for "connecting residents."

According to a press release from the Healthy By Design Coalition, the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative will be similar to the "community-driven" project that residents, leaders and organizations on the south side began in 2017.

This initiative is designed to assist neighborhoods in Yellowstone County to develop a sense of place and identity while also connecting residents to daily needs such as healthy foods, safe parks and sidewalks, schools, jobs, and opportunities for social connections. -Healthy By Design Coalition

Healthy By Design is actively looking for the next Yellowstone County neighborhood that would like to join the coalition in developing a "healthy neighborhood plan" for their community.

A 5 question application for neighborhoods interested in the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is available by clicking HERE.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Some of the information the Healthy By Design Coalition is looking for from neighborhoods includes:

What stands out about your neighborhood?

What are examples of positive aspects or characteristics about your neighborhood?

Are there existing groups or neighbors working together to improve the neighborhood?

Applications for the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative are due by March 1, 2021.

According to Healthy By Design, here are some of the potential actions and priorities that may be taken in the "Healthy Neighborhoods."

Neighborhood Pride: neighborhood branding/signage, public art, sidewalk poetry, and other placemaking activities.

Physical Activity: walkable/bikeable routes, safer routs to schools.

Food Access: community garden, grocery retailers, farmer’s market