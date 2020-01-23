Jayden Harper is Jr. Genius, Moves To Round 5 of Amazing Shake

Beartooth Elementary is competing in the Amazing Shake, where students are challenged to always show poise, manners, etiquette, kindness, and confidence in all they do.

So it's no surprise that Jayden Harper, my Junior Genius this week, made it to the 5th round of the competition.

11-year old Jayden is in the 5th grade at Beartooth Elementary where he's a school ambassador, and helps make decisions about school events. Jayden enjoys playing soccer and basketball, and plans to be a point guard for the Boise State University basketball team.

He has been soaring and excelling this year, showing his classmates and teachers he is motivated to make a difference and change, in his future and others. -Patty Harper

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

Jayden is the son of Jack and Patty Harper. He has one younger sister, Lizzy, who is in the 1st grade at Beartooth Elementary. Jayden's best friend, Trever White, also stopped by to show his support.

LISTEN to Jayden guest host with Johnny V. on Cat Country 102.9:

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

Jayden receives the official Johnny V's Junior Genius award and t-shirt, Taco John's gift certificates, and he will join us for the end of school year pool party at The Reef Waterpark.