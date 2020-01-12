Kylee Rickett Named Jr. Genius for Starting Service Learning Club

Ever since she was in the 6th grade, Kylee Rickett has been helping others. Now an 8th grader at Medicine Crow Middle School, the Service Learning Club that she started continues to help those in need.

As the club president Kylee plans service activities, like picking up litter on the Medicine Crow school campus, and organizing school dance fundraisers. This year the proceeds from their dances went to Toys For Tots. "It's been a great experience to get to go out and help people in need and have fun with the club," said Kylee. The club hopes to have their next fundraising dance at Medicine Crow for Valentine's Day.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

During a visit to Cat Country, Kylee brought her friends Mystical and Morgan, who are also part of the Service Learning Club. "She's a great friend, and honestly a role model to a lot of us," said Morgan. "She's a good person with a kind heart."

Kylee is the daughter of Tracy Rickett and Russ Hansen, and she has one older sister, Natawna Lacquement.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

LISTEN to Kylee guest host with Johnny V. during the 5 o'clock Stampede:

