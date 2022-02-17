Junkyard Dog with Heart of Gold Looking For Family in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a sweet old fella who's looking for his forever home in Billings. Meet Dante. He's an 11-year old American Bulldog mix available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about our guy Dante:

We’re not saying Dante is the best dog in the shelter right now… (yes, we are, we totally think he’s the bee’s knees)… But he’s a very, very good boy. He’s been a junkyard dog most of his life and has the face to show it. Don’t be put off by his scruffy face- this dog has a heart of gold. He’s also 100% convinced he’s a small dog and that your lap is the best seat in the house. The biggest head, with the biggest heart! Dante is such a sweet old man, we all wish we could take him home. This handsome fella might be considered a senior, but he’s still a young puppy at heart! Dante has lived with dogs before, but can be picky – so we highly suggest a dog meet before adoption. He loves snacks, cuddles, and playtime! How could you resist taking home that mug?! He’s a businessman and is always making deals and shaking on them in exchange for treats. (We don’t think he knows what he’s agreeing on, though).

To get more information about adoption, or to set up a meeting with Dante at the shelter

UPDATE: Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Piper the Border Collier / Lab mix has found her person. Thanks to you, we have a 100 percent adoption rate with animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

