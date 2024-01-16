Never Waste A Bite: Which Leftovers Are Best

A far better day yesterday than the previous four days.

I finally had a chance to re-group and get caught up on getting things all ready for the next big one. The one thing that I didn't have to worry about last night was dinner. I still had some chuck roast and gravy left over from Sunday. This is one of the things that always seems to be better on the second night.

What's best the second time around?

There is a lot of stuff that just seems to get better the second time. Many soups are like that after they have had the chance to age a day with everything mixed. Chili is another. Usually, meats are not as good. A steak, for instance, is never as good the next day if you reheat it. I do like chicken better the next day, though, after it is cold and in the fridge. Other dishes like lasagna hold up well for a couple of days, too.

I'm sure many of you have a favorite second time around that is a lot better than the first. Deserts are always better on the first day but I don't eat many of them. Pie is always better the first time around than the second. Same with cookies if you happen to bake those. I'm into stuff that I can get a lot of life out of.

That brisket that we fixed over Christmas held up well. In fact, I ate that for about a week and it was still pretty good. I have part of my old man in me that if it's still good you never throw it out.

See ya tomorrow at 5.