Lewistown’s Cowboy Poet: “If 2020 Was a Buckin’ Horse”

If you're like me, you're lucky enough to be a member of one of the many great rural electric cooperatives here in Montana. (I'm a member of Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative) As a member, you get a copy of the Rural Montana magazine mailed to you each month.

There's a ton of great content in the January edition of the Rural Montana magazine. There's a profile on Winifred native Christine Heggem, who is now the chief of staff for Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT). There's a profile on one of the newest books by Montana historian Ken Robison. There's also a piece talking about a nano-nuclear power project.

But one of my favorite pieces in the latest edition was a poem by a Cowboy poet out of Lewistown, Montana, which is home to the annual Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering in August. Lloyd McKenna is also the president of the Judith Mountain Players in Lewistown.

McKenna wrote a poem about the year 2020, "If 2020 Was a Buckin' Horse." And it's a good one. So good that I wanted to read it on air. But I knew I couldn't do it justice. Thankfully Lloyd McKenna joined us on the radio and read the poem himself. You gotta hear it. Check out our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint podcast" to listen.

You can also click here to read the poem in full for yourself, and to check out the rest of the great content in the latest Rural Montana magazine.