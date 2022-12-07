Mark Can’t Stand This Inconvenience After Seeing the Doctor

I was going to ask why, but I know why. Why can't you just get your prescription medicine right from your doctor? Wouldn't that just be a whole lot more convenient?

I know that the hospitals have on-site pharmacies. But my primary care physician and my ophthalmologist don't. So they write the prescription and I'm off to a series of long lines, out-of-stock medication, and the occasional "Ya, your insurance doesn't cover your most expensive medicine".

I was teasing my doctor about it. I said that not being able to get my medicine from his office is like ordering a cheeseburger and having to go to a different vendor to get a soft drink to go with it.

And you know a lot of times the reason that people need prescription medication is because they are sick. The last thing people like that need is to have made an extra stop on the way home. At least most pharmacies have drive-through windows these days. And you can stay away from contagious people by staying in your car.

In a related complaint, makers of cold medicine need to make the cold and flu medicines easier to get open. I'm getting to be that grumpy old man. And the last thing I want to have to do is go get a knife or scissors so I can get that nighttime sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head, fever, so I can get some rest, medicine.

Hopefully, I'm done visiting doctors and pharmacies for a while.