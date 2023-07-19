Mark Thinks Jason Aldean Will Be Just Fine After CMT Pulled Video

Country Music Television has pulled the video for Jason Aldean's song "Try That In A Small Town". Oh, heavens. Whatever will we do?

A small group of people with nothing better to do have thrown a hissy fit, and the music video channel succumbed to the pressure. I would not have. If you don't like what I play, then go somewhere else that does. As a broadcaster, I can guarantee that you can not make 100% of the people happy 100% of the time.

There's Always Something Else To Do

Paul and I have always said, "That's what the buttons are for". I'm sure that some other outlet out there is playing a song you'd like better. Or talking about topics that you are more likely to agree with.

Get our free mobile app

Do you know who else got one of his videos pulled from CMT? Garth Brooks. Seriously. The video for "The Thunder Rolls" depicted domestic violence. This didn't seem to hurt Garth's career. And I'm pretty sure he's not beating Trishia at home. It's a story. And that's all it is.

Not The First Time

CMT also pulled the video for "Goodbye Earl" by the Dixie Chicks. It's comedy people.

I love Sheryl Crow. But when she sang a song that she wrote criticizing Donald Trump at a concert at the Kettle House in east Missoula, I left. I'm not mad. I didn't go home and burn her CDs or my one-of-a-kind Sheryl Crow golf towel.

I watched Aldean's video this morning to see what all of the noise was about. And the one thing that I noticed was that out of all the complaining comments that I've seen, not one person complained about the burning American flag.