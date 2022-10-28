Mark’s Friday Fragments on Lots of Montana Steak, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’, and K.O.A. Billings

I have heard great things about the new Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse. Some of our staff got to try the place out thanks to the owner. And I see on their website that you can reserve tables online.

I had dinner at 3 North this week. I think people forget that they are out there. Our food was excellent. And it wasn't crowded. I'm a big fan of steak.

We had a stop-by at the Squire Thursday night for our Flakes qualifying party. And every Thursday is steak night. Everybody said it was quite tasty.

And speaking of steak, Great Falls is getting their own Rib & Chop House.

It was learned this week that Siri asks me when she's got music questions.

Hugh Jackman is going to be the Wolverine again. But this time it will be in the third Deadpool movie. I have never followed it to see which set of comic books all of these movies are linked to. But I think the movies are pretty well done.

Did you know that our K.O.A Campground in Billings was the first one in the United States?

It's going to be a busy weekend in Huntley. The Rhodeside Event Center has bingo Friday. Exit 53 Saturday. And Trunk or Treat on Sunday. Costumes are encouraged for all three days.

Then on Saturday they are having a fundraiser for their volunteer fire department. There's a cornhole tournament with a benefit lunch from 2-4 p.m. Then a great big bonfire at 6 p.m. If you've seen the amount of wood that the flooding left in the field next to Cowboy's, you know that this will an impressive pyrotechnical event.

Be safe. See you at 5 Monday morning.